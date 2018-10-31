Five people were taken into custody after a motel robbery and standoff with SWAT in Fort Worth, police said.

It happened about 2:20 a.m. at the Valley Motel along Jacksboro Highway, northwest of Downtown Fort Worth.

Two men from Dallas drove to the hotel thinking they were going to purchase a gun, police said. Instead, the supposed seller allegedly assaulted and robbed one of the men, then ran inside a room at the motel, police said.

Police believed there were multiple armed people inside the room and they were refusing to let one woman leave, police said.

Officials Thank First Responders, Offer Support After Synagogue Shooting

"This is a tragic event for everybody, and it's something that makes Pittsburgh strong," Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said Sunday, a day after a gunman killed 11 people and wounded six others at the Tree of Life synagogue. (Published Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018)

SWAT responded and after obtaining a search warrant for the room, they deployed gas. Everyone in the room came out, police said.

The supposed seller was arrested, police said. A total of five people were taken into custody.

Investigators are still trying to determine what roles each individual played in the incident. Charges are pending.