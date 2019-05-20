Muhlaysia Booker's Death Garners National Attention

Dallas police held a press conference Sunday and announced that a person fatally shot in Far East Dallas Saturday morning was Muhlaysia Booker, the transgender woman who was assaulted in an apartment complex parking lot in April (Published Sunday, May 19, 2019)

The shooting death of a Dallas transgender woman made waves in North Texas Sunday. Police said they found Muhlaysia Booker, 23, dead of an apparent gunshot wound Saturday morning in Far East Dallas.

Booker is the same woman whose assault in an apartment complex parking lot was captured on video and went viral. Dallas police investigated that assault as a hate crime.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings expressed his sympathy and asked for the public to help police look for answers related to Booker's death.

Dallas police said they were not actively investigating Booker's murder as a hate crime.

On Monday, several prominent politicians from across the country took notice of Booker's death. A search of Twitter accounts for all of North Texas' U.S. House members, Texas' two U.S. Senators, Gov. Greg Abbott and several Democratic presidential candidates turned up the following sentiments.