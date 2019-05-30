Fort Worth is celebrating a summer tradition. Sundance Square's 12th Annual Movie Nights returns to The Plaza.

The annual movie event boasts seven movies this summer, celebrating different family friendly genres. Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth will kick off the free movie series on Thursday, June 6 and will continue every Thursday through July 25.

Sundance Square’s 2019 Movie Night schedule includes:

June 6 – Secret Life of Pets (2016); rated PG

June 13 – Black Panther (2018); rated PG-13

June 20 – Mary Poppins Returns (2018); rated PG

June 27 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018); rated PG

July 11 – Crazy Rich Asians (2018); rated PG-13

July 18 – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018); rated PG

July 25 – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018); rated PG-13

Blankets and chairs are encouraged for seating. Drinks will be available for purchase in the plaza and restaurants will be open. No coolers or outside food/drink allowed. Parking is always free weekdays after 5 p.m. in Sundance Square's parking garages.