Mourners Hold Vigil for Children Killed in Murder-Suicide

Mourners held a vigil Sunday for three children killed in a murder-suicide in Ponder.

Odin, Caydence and Drake Painter were shot and killed by their father Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Lone Star Park Lane in Ponder. The children's mother and shooter's ex-wife, Amanda Simpson was injured, while her boyfrield was killed in the attack.

After he shot his family, the shooter, identifed as Justin Painter, turned the gun on himself, sheriff's deputies said. Odin was eight years old; Caydence six; and Drake four.

The vigil, at Ponder's Parkview Elementary School, was organized on Facebook by Troy and Emily Johnston. In the event details, they described it as a moment for the children's friends to "say a prayer for them on their way to heaven."

Dad Massacres 3 Kids, Wife's Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide: SO