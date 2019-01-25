Mountain Cedar Season Winding Down - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Mountain Cedar Season Winding Down

Potent allergen missing from recent pollen reports

By Grant Johnston

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Mountain cedar is the potent allergen that begins showing up in south-central Texas during the winter months.

    Photo credit: ENTDocs.com

    A southwest wind carries the pollen from Ashe juniper trees down in the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau into North Texas throughout December, January, and February. That’s when the sneezing begins.

    It was particularly bad this year because of such a wet fall. However, since the pollen started heavier and earlier than normal this year, it looks like it’s ending early too.

    Typically the season stretches into mid-February. But this year it looks like the worst is over. In fact, over the past few days the pollen has been absent entirely.

    Notice the chart below showing the huge spike in mountain cedar earlier this month in North Texas.

    Finally, those of us who’ve been suffering can breathe a sigh of relief! At least until the next wave of allergies this spring.

