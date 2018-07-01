Motorized Scooters Hit the Streets of Dallas

It was the first weekend that motorized scooters legally hit the streets of Dallas.

Dallas City Council passed the six-month scooter pilot program last week.

"It's been so fun! We've been riding around everywhere," said Hayley Cable, a rider in Uptown, Dallas.

Along McKinney Avenue, scooters zipped and zoomed up and down the street.

Thousands Across U.S. Protest Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration's separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Published Saturday, June 30, 2018)

For riders like Sam Beam, using the scooter is an easy way to get to places in his neighborhood.

"I can just hop on a Bird and get there, and I don't have to pull out my truck," Beam said.

Over the next few weeks, scooter-share companies Lime Bike and Bird plan to bring about 500 scooters to the city.

Many people riding them on Sunday told NBC 5 they preferred the scooters over the rideshare bikes.

"You can ride a bike anywhere… I can ride a bike at home. The scooter is just a little more thrilling," Mini Evans said.

Under the ordinance put in place by Dallas City Council, scooters must stay off sidewalks in the Central Business District, which includes the Downtown and Deep Ellum areas.

They also can only travel on roads where the speed limit is 35 mph or less.

Cable said that sharing the streets with cars will take some getting used to, and that both scooter riders and drivers will have to be aware of one another.

"Be aware of your surroundings, watch around you, be alert," Cable said.



The ordinance also requires the scooter companies to go through a new permitting program, and to collect stray scooters within a certain amount of time after complaints are made.

Scooter riders like Beam are hopeful this will keep the city free from scooter clutter.

"We already went through the Lime Bike apocalypse thing, so I'm not too worried about it," he said.

Full Speech: Actress Diane Guerrero Shares Her Story of Parents' Deportation

Actress Diane Guerrero, speaking Saturday at the Families Belong Together rally in Washington, D.C., shared the story of her own family's separation and demanded change for immigrants today. (Published Saturday, June 30, 2018)

Bird scooters go about 15 mph, and cost $1 to start and an additional 15 cents per minute.