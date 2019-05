A motorcyclist is in critical condition after falling off the Woodall Rogers Freeway Sunday morning.

Dallas Sheriff’s Office said that at around 3:52 a.m. on Sunday, a motorcyclist was taking the Woodall Rogers Freeway EB ramp to SB I-45 when they drove off the freeway and onto the road below.

The rider landed on the 3000 block of Ross Avenue. The rider was transported to the hospital in critical condition.