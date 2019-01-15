Motorcyclist Hurt After Crashing During High-Speed Chase

A man riding a motorcycle is in critical condition Tuesday morning after crashing during a high-speed police chase that spanned two North Texas counties. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After High-Speed Chase From Mesquite to Red Oak

A man riding a motorcycle is in critical condition Tuesday morning after crashing during a high-speed police chase that spanned two North Texas counties.

According to Mesquite police, an officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist for a traffic violation at about 10:50 Monday night along Interstate 20 at Farm-to-Market Road 740.

The motorcyclist tried to get away from the officer and began speeding westbound on I-20 to Dallas before turning southbound on Interstate 35E, police said.

The chase continued at speeds reaching more than 100 mph into Red Oak, where the motorcyclist crashed into the back of another vehicle on I-35E, near U.S. 77.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was transported to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas in critical condition. He was expected to survive his injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not released information on potential charges against the motorcyclist.