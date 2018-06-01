Motorcyclist Hurt After Crashing During Chase in Dallas

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt After Crashing During Chase: DPS - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt After Crashing During Chase: DPS

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday night after crashing into a car during a police chase in North Dallas, police say.

    Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel said a state trooper tried to pull over the rider for a traffic violation on the Dallas North Tollway near Belt Line Road at about 10:45 p.m. The motorcyclist tried to speed away, eventually crashing near Celestial Road and Noel Road.

    The motorcyclist was transported to Parkland Hospital with serious injuries, Haschel said.

    The identity of the motorcyclist was not released.

    The incident was under investigation, Haschel added.

