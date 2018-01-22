Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Armored Vehicle

A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after crashing into an armored vehicle that was making a left turn.

Police responded about 9:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of southbound North Collins Street where the armored vehicle was preparing to turn left from the turning lane. The motorcyclist, Virgilio Martinez, 32, was driving southbound and tried to pass the armored vehicle on the left and struck the vehicle on the driver’s side, police said.

Martinez was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the armored vehicle was hospitalized and treated for injuries, police said.