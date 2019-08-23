Motorcyclist Killed After Crash in Grand Prairie

A motorcyclist is dead and two others hurt after a crash along Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie Thursday night, police say. (Published 56 minutes ago)

A motorcyclist is dead and two others hurt after a crash along Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie Thursday night, police say.

It happened after 9 p.m. just north of Marshall Drive. According to police, a motorcycle heading south on South Belt Line Road struck a car that had been turning left onto Kingston Drive, a residential street, from northbound Belt Line Road.

The impact of the collision was enough to flip the sedan onto its roof, police said. A man and a woman inside the vehicle were both hospitalized. Their conditions have not been released.

The motorcyclist, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Grand Prairie police are expected to release more information on the crash later Friday.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest updates for this developing story.