Motorcyclist Killed in Arlington Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Motorcyclist Killed in Arlington Crash

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Motorcyclist Killed in Arlington Crash
    NBC 5 News

    Police in Arlington are investigating after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle left one man dead.

    Investigators say the crash happened at the intersection of New York Avenue and Highbank Drive Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m.

    Officers say a man was on the motorcycle and was driving south on New York Avenue, approaching Highbank Drive. The driver of the SUV then turned left off Highbank Avenue and onto New York Avenue, where the SUV and motorcycle collided in the intersection.

    Officers say the driver of the SUV is cooperating and the accident is currently under investigation.

    Homeowner's Nazi-Themed Halloween Display Outrages Fla. Town

    [NATL] Homeowner's Nazi-Themed Halloween Display Outrages Florida Town

    A town is horrified after a local homeowner, who claims to be Jewish, erected a Nazi-themed Halloween display outside her New Port Richey, Florida, home. Skeleton after skeleton is posed, with concentration camp identification numbers on their arms and a Star of David on their chests, offering a "Sieg Heil" salute. 

    Homeowner Susan Lamerton says the display was put up as a commentary against her Home Owner's Association. 

    (Published Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices