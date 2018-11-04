Motorcyclist Killed in Arlington Crash

Police in Arlington are investigating after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle left one man dead.

Investigators say the crash happened at the intersection of New York Avenue and Highbank Drive Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Officers say a man was on the motorcycle and was driving south on New York Avenue, approaching Highbank Drive. The driver of the SUV then turned left off Highbank Avenue and onto New York Avenue, where the SUV and motorcycle collided in the intersection.

Officers say the driver of the SUV is cooperating and the accident is currently under investigation.

