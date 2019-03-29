One person died and one was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Interstate 635 near U.S. 75 late Thursday, police said. (Published 9 minutes ago)

A motorcyclist is dead and his passenger is recovering after a crash with a sedan late Thursday night on Interstate 635 near U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas, police say.

The black Toyota sedan was disabled in the left lane on the northbound ramp of U.S. 75 to eastbound I-635 about 11:30 p.m., police said. The sedan was parked behind a black Cadillac SUV, police said.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling on the road's lane markers between the left and middle lanes when the motorcycle collided with the right side of the Toyota sedan and the back left of the Cadillac SUV, police said.

The male driver and female passenger were ejected from the bike, police said. The driver, who landed in the middle lane and was hit by another vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger sustained multiple fractures, a broken clavicle and several abrasions, police said. She was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

Police said no charges were filed.

Lanes were closed but have since been reopened. No other information was available.