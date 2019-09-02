Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Into Bridge Pillar on I-35W in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Into Bridge Pillar on I-35W in Fort Worth

Published 2 hours ago

    A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a ramp pillar along Interstate 35W in Fort Worth Monday morning, police say. (Published Sept. 2, 2019)

    A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a ramp pillar along Interstate 35W in Fort Worth Monday morning, police say.

    The crash happened at about 2:10 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Freeway, near Fossil Creek Boulevard.

    According to police, the motorcyclist was likely to have been speeding when he veered off a ramp onto the interstate and crashed into a bridge pillar. The man was killed on impact, police said.

    The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

    Fort Worth police are investigating.

