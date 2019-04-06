Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries Sustained in March Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries Sustained in March Crash

The crash happened March 22 on Interstate 20 in Arlington

Published 33 minutes ago

    The driver of a motorcycle died Friday of injuries sustained in a March crash on West Interstate 20 in Arlington, police say.

    Arlington police said the crash happened on March 22 at 1:44 p.m. on the eastbound side on I-20 near Matlock Road.

    After an investigation, police said they discovered the driver of the motorcycle -- identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as George Huggins -- tried to evade slower traffic in front of him. He lost control after he tried to brake and crashed on the shoulder.

    Huggins was initially taken to an area hospital, but died Friday. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

