A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a vehicle Friday night in Southlake, police say.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of State Highway 114 eastbound.

The motorcyclist was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office as Ernest Clayton Walley II of Bedford.

Walley, 67, was taken to Baylor Medical Center Grapevine, where he died, police said.

Astronauts Make History With NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk

American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch made history Friday with NASA's first all-female spacewalk. The astronauts walked outside the International Space Station to replace a faulty battery. (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

Police did not provide any additional information about the incident.