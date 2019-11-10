Motorcyclist Dies After Crash on Highway Ramp: Fort Worth Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash on Highway Ramp: Fort Worth Police

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    A motorcyclist died Saturday night, Nov. 9, 2019, after she crashed on a highway ramp and went over the bridge, Fort Worth police say.

    A motorcyclist died Saturday night after she crashed on a highway ramp and went over a bridge, Fort Worth police say.

    The woman hit the wall on the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to westbound Interstate 20 about 9:30 p.m., police said.

    A caller told police that the motorcyclist had gone over the bridge. When officers arrived they found the motorcycle on the ramp and the woman under the bridge about 90 feet below, police said.

    The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

