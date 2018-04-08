Motorcyclist Dies After Crash in Arlington

Arlington Police say the driver of a motorcycle died Sunday night after a crash along U.S. 287.

Investigators said the crash happened in the 7900 block of U.S. 287 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers say the driver of a motorcycle was in the left lane near Turner Warnell Road. That's when they say the driver of an SUV, that was in the right lane, tried to move into the left lane. Police say the SUV driver then spotted the motorcycle, swerved back to the right but over-corrected then swerved left again, hitting the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and later died at a local hospital. The SUV rolled over, but the driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The I.D. of the motorcycle driver has not been released, pending notification of his next of kin.

