Motorcyclist Dead After Falling Off Bike, Trying to Run Off I-35E in DeSoto: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Motorcyclist Dead After Falling Off Bike, Trying to Run Off I-35E in DeSoto: PD

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    A motorcyclist who fell off his bike and tried to run off the interstate was fatally hit by a SUV in DeSoto Friday morning, police said.

    A group of motorcyclists were traveling together about 1:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35E at Parkerville Road when the victim’s bike lost control and started to wobble, police said. The motorcycle kept going as the victim tried to escape the highway, police said.

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    The silver SUV that hit the motorcyclist had passenger side damage, police said.

    No other information was available.

