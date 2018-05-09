Motorcyclist Arrested After Crashing During Chase on DNT

A motorcyclist who tried to speed away from a DPS trooper was transported to a hospital after crashing, authorities say. (Published 25 minutes ago)

Motorcyclist Arrested After Crashing During Chase on Dallas North Tollway

A motorcyclist who tried to speed away from a DPS trooper was transported to a hospital after crashing, authorities say.



According to Lonny Haschel, DPS spokesman, a trooper tried to stop the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle for a traffic violation on southbound DNT near Royal Lane at about 11:30 p.m. The driver tried to speed away, continuing south towards the Mockingbird Lane exit, Haschel said.

The motorcyclist continued west on Mockingbird to Inwood Road and Lemmon Avenue before trying to take the southbound ramp onto the DNT.

The driver, who was not identified, lost control and crashed into the guardrail, Haschel said.

He was transported to Parkland Hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

The man will be charged with evading arrest and drug charges.

