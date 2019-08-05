A man riding a motorcycle was killed early Monday morning when he crashed into a tree shortly after midnight.

Arlington police said the man was riding westbound along the 1000 block of West Sublett Road at about 12:15 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, he left the roadway and struck a tree.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Stephen Lawson at 817-459-5635.