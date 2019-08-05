Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crashing Into Tree in South Arlington - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crashing Into Tree in South Arlington

Published 2 hours ago

    A man riding a motorcycle was killed early Monday morning when he crashed into a tree shortly after midnight.

    Arlington police said the man was riding westbound along the 1000 block of West Sublett Road at about 12:15 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, he left the roadway and struck a tree.

    The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

    The crash remains under investigation, police said.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Stephen Lawson at 817-459-5635.

