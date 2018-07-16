Alyssa Hazel Baker, front, is accused of abandoning her newborn boy in this dumpster in Hurst, police say.

The mother of a newborn baby boy found abandoned inside a plastic bag at the bottom of a dumpster last month is behind bars, charged with attempted capital murder.

Hurst police said Alyssa Hazel Baker, 28, was arrested at about 7 p.m. Saturday, nearly one month to the day after officers found her newborn baby boy in the trash behind the restaurant where she worked.

On June 15, Hurst police said an employee at the Souper Salad restaurant on the 900 block of Melbourne Road reported a coworker may have had a miscarriage, or given birth, in the restroom and that afterward the woman was seen carrying a bag in the direction of the dumpster.

Medics arrived and treated the woman while police searched for the infant. The baby boy was found awake and crying by police, although he was inside a plastic garbage bag at the bottom of the dumpster.

He was transported to a local hospital and was said to be in good condition. The boy's mother was also hospitalized for postnatal treatment.

Hurst police said Monday after an "extensive investigation, an arrest warrant for attempted capital murder was obtained for the biological mother of the infant."

Baker is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $50,000 bond.