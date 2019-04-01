Mother of Infant Found Dead in Flower Pot Comes Forward, Cooperating With Investigation: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Mother of Infant Found Dead in Flower Pot Comes Forward, Cooperating With Investigation: Police

Investigation into child found buried in flower pot ongoing, officials say

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mother of Infant Found Dead in Flower Pot Comes Forward, Cooperating With Investigation: Police
    NBC 5 News
    Perry Cemetery, Carrollton.

    An 18-year-old woman has come forward and identified herself as the mother of an infant found deceased in a flower pot at a North Texas cemetery last month.

    According to police, the woman, who hasn't been identified, came forward after seeing news coverage of the incident. She is cooperating with investigators, police said.

    Investigators have not said what charges could be filed, if any.

    According to police, a caretaker at Perry Cemetery in Carrollton found the body after noticing the "out of place" flower pot on March 11.

    Top News Photos: Community Mourns Nipsey Hussle's Death

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Community Mourns Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Death
    Damian Dovarganes/AP

    The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined the child was girl, weighing about 6 pounds. She was born somewhere between 34 weeks gestation and full term and still had her umbilical cord attached.

    The child's race could not definitively be determined and investigators are awaiting further test results to determine whether she was born alive.

    "Information from the reporting caretaker indicates the flowerpot was placed in the Perry Cemetery sometime between Wednesday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 2," police said

    Officials with the department said they'd hoped to identify the child and provide her with a proper burial.

    The investigation is ongoing, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices