An 18-year-old woman has come forward and identified herself as the mother of an infant found deceased in a flower pot at a North Texas cemetery last month.

According to police, the woman, who hasn't been identified, came forward after seeing news coverage of the incident. She is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Investigators have not said what charges could be filed, if any.

According to police, a caretaker at Perry Cemetery in Carrollton found the body after noticing the "out of place" flower pot on March 11.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined the child was girl, weighing about 6 pounds. She was born somewhere between 34 weeks gestation and full term and still had her umbilical cord attached.

The child's race could not definitively be determined and investigators are awaiting further test results to determine whether she was born alive.

"Information from the reporting caretaker indicates the flowerpot was placed in the Perry Cemetery sometime between Wednesday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 2," police said

Officials with the department said they'd hoped to identify the child and provide her with a proper burial.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.