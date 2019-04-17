Mother of Baby Found Deceased in Flower Pot Charged

The 18-year-old mother of a baby found buried in a flower pot at a Carrollton cemetery has been charged in the infant's death.

Jazmin Lopez, of Dallas, was arrested in connection with the death of her newborn daughter. She is charged with capital murder by intentionally and knowling causing the death of a child under 10 years of age.

According to police, a caretaker at Perry Cemetery in Carrollton found the body after noticing the "out of place" flower pot on March 11.

Lopez came forward and identified herself as the mother after seeing news coverage of the incident and had been cooperating with investigators.

What's Next After Notre Dame Blaze

Paris is in recovery mode after a massive blaze burned down parts of its famed Notre Dame cathedral. (Published 5 hours ago)

A capital murder conviction in Texas carries an automatic sentence of either life in prison or the death penalty. The prosecution chooses before trial whether they will seek the death penalty.