Mother and Two Children Killed in Erath County Flash Flooding

In Erath County, a mother and two young children died when they were swept away by floodwaters this morning. The children's father survived and was found nearby clinging to a tree, Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

The Erath County Sheriff's Office got the call around 5:30 Wednesday morning that a car had been swept into a creek by fast-moving flood waters.

When they got to the scene just south of Dublin, water had crossed over the road on FM 1702. Rescue crews, including neighbors who lived nearby, found Monica Valdez dead inside the family's car, the bodies of her two young children were found swept downstream.

The children's father survived and was rescued nearby. He has since been treated and released from the hospital.

New Study Says Beards are 'Dirtier' Than Dogs

A recent study suggests that a man's beard contains more germs than a dog's fur. All 18 men's beards studied by researchers at Switzerland's Hirslanden Clinic had higher levels of bacteria in them, compared to only 23 out of 30 dogs. Some beards had so much beard bacteria the men could get sick, the study says. (Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019)

The Sheriff's Office said several inches of rain fell overnight and that the water at the scene was moving very fast when they arrived, a reminder of how quickly flash flooding moves and just how devastating it can be.