Mother and Children Robbed at Richardson City Park

Police in Richardson say a mother who was walking with her three children in a city park was robbed by two people.

The mother was taking video of her kids with her cell phone as they walked through Cottonwood Park.

As the mother walked towards a bridge in the park, a teenager grabbed for her phone.

When the mother did not give up her phone, a second person grabbed one of her children and demanded she give up the phone in exchange for her child.

The mother agreed and the suspects took off. The mother and three children were not hurt.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Richardson police at 972-744-4800.