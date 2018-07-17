Mother, Son in Critical Condition After Going Underwater at Grapevine Lake - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Mother, Son in Critical Condition After Going Underwater at Grapevine Lake

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mother, Son in Critical Condition After Going Underwater at Grapevine Lake
    NBC 5 News
    A mother and her teenage son are both in critical condition after being pulled from the water at Grapevine Lake Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

    A mother and her teenage son are both in critical condition after being pulled from the water at Grapevine Lake Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

    According to the Grapevine Fire Department, the two were swimming near McPherson Slough Park, on the south side of the lake, when they went underwater.


    Grapevine Fire located both people and administered CPR before transporting them to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine.

    Officials said they do not know what caused the mother and son to go underwater.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices