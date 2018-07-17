A mother and her teenage son are both in critical condition after being pulled from the water at Grapevine Lake Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

According to the Grapevine Fire Department, the two were swimming near McPherson Slough Park, on the south side of the lake, when they went underwater.



Grapevine Fire located both people and administered CPR before transporting them to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine.

Officials said they do not know what caused the mother and son to go underwater.