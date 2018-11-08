A mother and son were arrested for running a prostitution ring out of Dallas.

According to federal court documents, Helen Yu Kim and her son Daniel Mendoza Jr. tried to supply women for an undercover Dallas officer.

Kim’s son had told the undercover cop about his mother running a prostitution ring after which police set up a sting and asked for Kim to supply them with about 20 women for some visiting businessmen.

The arrangement was set up for Nov. 1 where both Mendoza and his mother were arrested and each charged with using a facility in interstate commerce to promote prostitution.