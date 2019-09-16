Mother Shot During Football Game Speaks; Shooter At-Large

Jamee Kneeland was shot in the leg and her 12-year-old daughter was grazed by a bullet at a peewee football game in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Jamee Kneeland was shot in the leg and her 12-year-old daughter was grazed by a bullet at a peewee football game in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.

NBC 5 has learned an arrest warrant was issued Monday for the man accused of opening fire on the field full of 8-year-old players and their families.

An arrest warrant for making a terroristic threat was issued for that man's mother.

Fort Worth police said she's the one who called him to the game after a skirmish on the field between the children.

"Everything started hitting me today," Kneeland said.

It was supposed to be her first outing since she had her baby boy.

One minute she was cheering on the Fort Worth Longhorns, the next "you just heard gunshots."

Countless gunshots came from a hill behind their white tent.

Fort Worth police said there was a skirmish on the field between the Longhorns and the 81G Bulldogs players

A player's mother allegedly called her adult son on the phone.

He came to the game and is accused of opening fire just as the third quarter started.

Panicked parents and players could only run for cover.

"My 3-month-old next to me, I'm trying to get his stroller," she said. "That's when I fell to the ground and I realized I'm shot. After that all I could do is crawl and tell people, raise my hand and just say: I'm hit! I'm hit!"

The bullet lodged deep inside the 34-year-old's left thigh and barely missed an artery.

Doctors contemplated leaving the bullet in, but it has since been removed.

Kneeland said her 12-year-old daughter who was sitting next to her was also grazed in the back by a bullet.

"After so many rounds that was let off it could've been a mass shooting," she said. "When I was the only one after all those bullets and I wasn't even supposed to be there at that game, I'm OK with that."

OK because no child's life was lost.

"I would do it again for the babies. I would do it again because had I not been there it could've been someone's babies, could've been anybody. And I just know that as big as that bullet was, there was no way a kid could've taken that bullet," Kneeland said.

With a healing and forgiving heart, Kneeland pleaded for peace.

"It was a senseless act. It was a crazy act and in my heart I feel like I don't want anybody to retaliate. I want everybody to stay calm, let the police do what they're going to do because what God has in store for them they will get that," she said.

The coach of the Longhorns will meet with parents Monday night to talk about the shooting and the team's efforts to step up security during games.

Police have not yet publicly identified the alleged gunman or his mother.

Family has set up a GoFundMe account to help Kneeland with her medical bills.