A Fort Worth woman shot her son in the leg Monday after he pulled out a samurai sword during an argument, police say.

Police said the argument happened at 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Forest Avenue.

The 21-year-old son was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police said the mother would most likely not be arrested because she was defending herself.

