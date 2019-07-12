Mother Sentenced to Five Years for Death of Baby Born in College Dorm

The woman who gave birth in a dormitory bathroom and abandoned the newborn pleaded guilty Wednesday to a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter and a state charge of abuse of a corpse.

In exchange for the plea, 21-year-old Natalie Weaver was sentenced to five years confinement for the manslaughter charge and 400 days confinement for the abuse of corpse charge.

In April 2018, officers from the Waxahachie Police Department found a deceased newborn inside the trashcan in a dormitory at Southwestern Assembly of God University. Weaver originally denied giving birth to the baby.

“Texas has a Baby Moses Law that allows and encourages mothers to take unwanted infants to designated safe havens, such as hospitals or fire stations,” Ellis County and District Attorney Patrick Wilson said in a statement.

“All Weaver had to do was take her baby to one of those locations, just minutes away. She would have avoided prosecution and, more importantly, her baby girl would probably still be alive.”