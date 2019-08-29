Mother Records Video as Daughter is Nearly Struck by Speeding Vehicle Ignoring Bus Stop Sign

Josephine Kirk-Taylor said her 5-year old daughter Melina was just a few steps away from being hit by a car as she was dropped off by her school bus and attempted to cross the street in the 2500 block of Westerland Drive. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Josephine Kirk-Taylor said her 5-year old daughter Melina was just a few steps away from being hit by a car as she was dropped off by her school bus and attempted to cross the street in the 2500 block of Westerland Drive.

"It could have been a very tragic incident. It could have ended very differently," Kirk-Taylor said.

The mother of three said it was Melina’s first time to ride the bus to and from school, and she wanted to capture the moment on camera.

