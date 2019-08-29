Mother Records Video as Daughter is Nearly Struck by Speeding Vehicle Ignoring Bus Stop Sign - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Mother Records Video as Daughter is Nearly Struck by Speeding Vehicle Ignoring Bus Stop Sign

By Bill Barajas / KPRC News 2 Houston

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Josephine Kirk-Taylor said her 5-year old daughter Melina was just a few steps away from being hit by a car as she was dropped off by her school bus and attempted to cross the street in the 2500 block of Westerland Drive. (Published 47 minutes ago)

    Josephine Kirk-Taylor said her 5-year old daughter Melina was just a few steps away from being hit by a car as she was dropped off by her school bus and attempted to cross the street in the 2500 block of Westerland Drive.

    "It could have been a very tragic incident. It could have ended very differently," Kirk-Taylor said.

    The mother of three said it was Melina’s first time to ride the bus to and from school, and she wanted to capture the moment on camera.

    You can read the full story from our NBC sister station KPRC News 2 Houston by clicking here.

