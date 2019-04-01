Mother Nature's April Fools' Day

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

It's April Fools' Day and Mother Nature is delivering some weather humor of her own in North Texas.

This chilly pattern is certainly not what most of us had in mind for April. Temperatures will range between 10-15 degrees below normal this afternoon. The normal high is in the low 70s.

In fact, the high Monday will be among the chilliest April Fools' Days on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. We’re on track for the 3rd coldest high temperature for April 1.

The record low for today is 31, set in 1899, which will not be broken.

The reason for the chilly pattern is because the jet stream is digging deep into the South. This setup is quite unusual for this time of year and has allowed for cold air to swallow up the Central Plains, the Midwest and the East.

Warm-weather fans need not fear though. The 70s are expected to return later this week as the jet stream shifts back to the north.

As NBC 5 Meteorologist Brian James reports, April is much more known for an increase in frequency of severe thunderstorms. Click here to read more about that.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.