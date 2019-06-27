It's unknown what caused the fire, but investigators with Dallas Fire-Rescue said it started on the balcony of a third floor unit at the Bella Vista Pointe Apartments in the 2900 block of Dilido Road. (June 27, 2019)

A mother and her child narrowly escaped a fast moving fire that broke out in their Dallas apartment Thursday evening, fire officials said.

It's unknown what caused the fire, but investigators with Dallas Fire-Rescue said it started on the balcony of a third floor unit at the Bella Vista Pointe Apartments in the 2900 block of Dilido Road.

That mother and child were able to get out safely and no one else was injured, according to fire officials.

The apartment complex has 24 units and 8 of them were destroyed, authorities said. The Red Cross has stepped in to help displaced residents.

What specifically caused the fire is still under investigation.