An Amber Alert was canceled within an hour being issued early Saturday morning after police determined there was no child missing.

Officers arrested Margarita Levrie for filing a false report to a police officer after police said Grand Prairie police said she told them an infant was inside her car when it was stolen, forcing police to quickly issue an Amber Alert. Police said she made up the story in hopes of getting her car located faster.

Police responded at about 10p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Fort Worth Street where Levrie reported her car was stolen with her four-year-old and ten-month-old inside. She told police the four-year-old was dropped off, but the infant was still in the vehicle.

Police issued an Amber Alert for the ten-month-old they believed was inside the woman's stolen car.

Weinstein Charged With Rape in Historic #MeToo Moment

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein surrendered to police in a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement early Friday morning. Weinstein was charged with rape, criminal sex act and other sex crimes connected to cases involving two separate women. (Published Friday, May 25, 2018)

Investigators later discovered the woman made up the story and there was no child remaining in the car. The Amber Alert was deactivated within an hour of being issued.

Levrie was arrested for filing a false report to a police officer, a Class B misdemeanor and taken to the Grand Prairie Jail.

Her car remains stolen.