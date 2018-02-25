Prayer Vigil Held for Home Explosion Victim

The mother of the 12-year-old girl killed in Friday's house explosion in Dallas spoke out for the first time on Sunday night. She told a crowd gathered near Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center that her daughter Linda Michellita Rogers was dedicated to her family, her faith and cheerleading. (Published Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018)

The mother of the 12-year-old girl killed in Friday’s house explosion in Dallas spoke out for the first time on Sunday night.

She told a crowd gathered near Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center that her daughter Linda Michellita Rogers was dedicated to her family, her faith and cheerleading.

Her teammates came together for a candlelight vigil in honor of Rogers on Sunday evening.

Blue and gold balloons whipped around in the wind.

The Falcons Cheer Elite Squad dressed in their uniforms to honor their beloved member known for her energetic and sassy spirit on and off the mat.

“I loved her so much,” said 11-year-old Abigail Ventura in tears. “She was such a caring person and she never did anything wrong.”

Rogers was set to compete with her squad at the NCA championships on Friday in Dallas.

Local and federal agents are investigating an explosion that occurred at her house on Friday.

The girl was injured and taken to the hospital where she died.

“I don’t understand why you left us but I know I’ll always keep your memory alive,” proclaimed one of her cheer coaches during the vigil.

Rogers’ mother gathered the strength to speak to the crowd at length about her daughter and their unyielding faith telling the crowd Rogers was an exceptional daughter.

Her husband stood next to her, an injury visible on the side of his face.

The family is asking for the community’s prayers and for everyone to love each other a little bit more, just like Michellita did.

“I want this to show that we cared for her and that she’s always going to be with us,” said Ventura before the crowd of several dozen released balloons in the Michellita’s honor.