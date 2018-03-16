They spent three-and-a-half years searching for Christina Morris.

Now that her remains have been found, “Team Christina” says they plan to shift their mission to help find other missing people.

They say they will help search for Michael Chambers, a retired Dallas firefighter who mysteriously disappeared from his home near Quinlan in March 2017.

“We know how hard the searches are,” said Angel Jenkins, a member of “Team Christina.”

First Victim of Florida Bridge Collapse Identified

College freshman Alexa Duran died Thursday in the Miami bridge collapse, officials have confirmed. Duran was killed as she was driving home from a doctor’s appointment and the bridge collapsed on top of her car. Her friend Richard Humble was in the passenger’s seat and survived. (Published Friday, March 16, 2018)

They also plan to look for Typhenie Johnson, a 23-year-old who disappeared from a Fort Worth apartment complex in 2016.

Her boyfriend at the time, Christopher Revill, is charged with her kidnapping.

Friends and family have spent countless hours searching for Johnson, much like Team Christina did.

The Facebook page “Help Find Christina Morris” shared a flyer Friday followers to help search for Johnson to bring her home.

“It does get frustrating when you go on for years and you keep going but you don’t find,” said Rosie Aschenbrenner, a “Team Christina” member.

A search for Johnson is scheduled for Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Organizers expect it to be the largest turnout in months.

Volunteers will meet at the Shell Station at Cooks Lane and Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth.

"Team Christina" says Saturday's search is simply too soon for them.

They're still coming to terms with the discovery of Christina's remains.

They say they will join the search for Johnson another day.