More Than 900 Pounds of Marijuana, Thousands of THC Cartridges Seized During Traffic Stop
More Than 900 Pounds of Marijuana, Thousands of THC Cartridges Seized During Traffic Stop

Published 5 minutes ago

    More Than 900 Pounds of Marijuana, Thousands of THC Cartridges Seized During Traffic Stop
    North Texas Sheriffs' Criminal Interdiction Unit
    Authorities seized more than 900 pounds of marijuana and thousands of THC vaping cartridges during a traffic stop in North Texas Monday afternoon.

    Officers with the North Texas Sheriffs' Criminal Interdiction Unit, a joint effort between several counties, stopped a recreational vehicle around 3 p.m. Monday, suspected criminal activity and conducted a search, according to NTXCIU.

    During the search, authorities found about 976 pounds of marijuana and more than 2,000 THC vaping cartridges.

    Authorities said the driver, who was arrested, was attempting to take the drugs from California to Georgia.

