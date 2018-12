Four people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving twelve vehicles closed southbound State Highway 121 in Grapevine Wednesday morning. It happened near Interstate 635, Bass Pro Drive and W. Sandy Lake Road.

The road was closed but has since been reopened. The crash happened about 9:15 a.m.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates. As this breaking news story develops, elements may change.

Weather Alert Severe Storms Possible in North Texas Tonight

Go here for a live look at our traffic maps.