Tamales sold with the wrong label are being recalled in Texas and other states, the USDA announced Monday. (Published Nov. 7, 2019)

An Irving-based company is recalling more than 1,900 pounds of tamales because the packaging has the wrong label.

The United States Department of Agriculture says Padrino Foods, LLC announced the recall because tamales labeled as beef may contain pork. The affected products come in 60-ounce packages labeled as "Padrino Foods Beef & Sirloin Tamales Homestyle in Corn Husks" with lot code 2128903 and a sell-by date of Dec. 27, 2019.

The fully cooked tamales were produced on May 8, 2019 and were sold in stores across Texas, Kansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, the USDA said.

The problem was discovered after a customer reported the misbranding.

The USDA said anyone who bought the mislabeled tamales should throw them away or return them to the store.