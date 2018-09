North Texas based Mark Kay Cosmetics played a big role in the funeral procession for the queen of soul Aretha Franklin. (Published 2 hours ago)

North Texas based Mark Kay Cosmetics played a big role in the funeral procession for the queen of soul Aretha Franklin on Friday.

More than 100 pink Cadillacs joined the funeral procession in Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports that a national sales director for Mary Kay put out the call for employees who drive the company's iconic pink Cadillacs to show up for the funeral.

Franklin sang about a pink Cadillac in her 1980's hit "Freeway of Love."