More than 100 dogs will be traveling from North Texas to Wisconsin Thursday morning in hopes of finding their valentines.

The Humane Society of North Texas is partnering with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Wings of Rescue to fly 106 dogs to the Humane Society of Waukesha on Valentine’s Day.

"The Humane Society of North Texas wants to show extra love to our animals this Valentine’s Day. As we continue to run at capacity, our transport partners allow us to save the lives of two sets of animals – the animals being transported and the animals that now have a safe place in our shelter,” said Cassie Lackey, Director of Communications, HSNT.

HSNT had 11,311 adoptions in 2018, but still have more homeless pets than available homes. HSNT is working to send the animals to the north, where they say there tends to be a shortage of adoptable pets.

HSNT started working with the ASPCA Animal Relocation Program in Feb. 2018. Since then, more than 1,000 pets have been transported to new homes across the country.