More Than 100 Animals Seized From Collin County House

More than 100 animals were seized from a property in Collin County Thursday. (Published 15 minutes ago)

More than 100 animals were seized from a property in Collin County Thursday.

Deputies were called to investigate reports of animal cruelty at a property on Sanjeev Lane in Nevada.

The animals, consisting of dogs, cats and a bearded dragon, were found inside a double-wide mobile home in poor conditions.

The SPCA of Texas assisted the Collin County Sheriff's Office and Collin County Animal Services to rescue the animals.

Family Says Vaping Killed Their 28-Year-Old Son

An Orlando family is grieving the loss of their 28-year-old son, who died last week. They said he died as a result of vaping. Kyle Boyd's mother, Kimberly, said he was fine last Monday after he came home from hanging out with a group of friends. She said the next morning she could not wake him up. (Published 6 hours ago)

"This situation is reprehensible," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement. "Yet, without the help and cooperation by our alert residents, we would not have been able to find and rescue these animals. I applaud and thank the SPCA of Texas for their quick response and invaluable assistance."

The animals have been transported to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, where they will be evaluated and cared for by medical staff until a custody hearing is held.

The sheriff's office is investigating the ongoing case.