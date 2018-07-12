As the population in North Texas continues to increase, residents face new challenges of congested roadways and more residents are choosing to work from home. (Published 4 hours ago)

More People in DFW Choosing to Work From Home

As the population in North Texas continues to increase, residents face new challenges of congested roadways and more residents are choosing to work from home.

North Texans spent 54 hours sitting in traffic last year, according to a recent study from the transportation data company INRIX.



The time we spend on the road to work can be down-right painful. That is why more and more people are choosing to work from home.

“Job seekers in Dallas-Fort Worth are taking an increasingly holistic view when assessing whether to look for a new position,” said Daniel Rymas who is the Metro Market Manager for Robert Half in Dallas-Fort Worth. "People are looking for more than a good salary. The commute to work is a key factor."



“We recently conducted a survey on long commutes, and Dallas came in fifth place out of 27 U.S. cities with the longest commutes to work," Rymas said. "Job seekers want more work-life balance."

“Telecommuting,” or working from home, has become a trend among companies within the tech sector.

“Not having a commute is glorious,” said Josh Carroll who is an engineering manager for the San Francisco tech company Creative Market. The web developer has been working from his home in Saginaw for a few years and loves it. “Not having to deal with traffic, especially during rush hour is wonderful. But also I have more time, I can take that time to work on things that are important to me,” said Carroll.

Carroll found his job after searching through the website “Authentic Jobs.”



According to job analysis, the largest uptick in telecommuting is in the tech, sales and services sectors.