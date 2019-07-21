More North Texas Homes Are Selling at a Discount - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
More North Texas Homes Are Selling at a Discount

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

Published 54 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    With more houses on the market, fewer North Texas home sellers getting their original asking price.

    Home price increases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have slowed to a trickle in recent months. And real estate agents report that more properties are seeing priced reductions to land a sale.

    Now a new report from residential sales firm Knock says that almost 65% of homes sold in DFW during the second quarter went at a discount from the original asking price. The number of properties selling at a reduced rate was up almost 9% from a year ago.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

