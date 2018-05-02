More Hotels Getting Rid of Tiny Shampoo Bottles

Next time you head out on a trip, you may want to remember your own toiletries.

The Wall Street Journal reports that hundreds of hotels are getting rid of the tiny bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body wash. Instead, the hotels will put in bulk dispensers on the walls for customers to use.



According to the report, the changes are happening at Marriott’s and InterContinental Hotels Group around the country. Marriott is starting with the switch in 450 of its hotels across five brands. It plans to expand to 1,500 hotels in North America by January. IHG already has the change in place at its Kimpton brand hotels.



The hotel groups are doing this because they say the bulk dispensers cost less and are better for the environment. Billions of half-full bottles get thrown away every year. Several chains said they studied bottle behavior and found many travelers find the wall-mounted pumps easier to use.



NASA's Upcoming Mission to Mars Has Many Firsts

NASA's upcoming InSight mission to Mars will be the first inter-planetary mission to take off from the West Coast. (Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018)

Some frequent customers tell the Journal this looks low-class. They believe it’s just another in a long string of amenity cuts from hotels, like mouthwash, stationery, sewing kits and pens.



A spokesman for Marriott told the Journal the savings will not be enormous. Each hotel will save about $2,000 a year. Instead, they believe the wall-mounted bottles will work better.



A couple hotel chains are actively avoiding this trend. Both Choice Hotels and Wyndham Hotel Group decided to stick with the individual bottles of toiletries. Wyndham actually just increased its bottle sizes to encourage more people to take them home at the end of their stay.

