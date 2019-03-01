More Freezing Drizzle Possible Friday Morning

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

Some parts of North Texas may see freezing drizzle Friday morning as temperatures fall below freezing again.

On Thursday, widespread freezing mist and drizzle led to a thin glazing of ice on many bridges and overpasses. While today won't be a repeat of yesterday, a low potential for hazardous travel remains for areas to the north and northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Though Friday marks the first day of March, NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston says winter won't be leaving without a fight. The current forecast has highs in the 30s and 40s by Sunday and lows dipping into the 20s next week.

Slick Roads Cause Big Problems in North Texas

Dozens of crashes were reported in Dallas County Thursday morning as freezing drizzle led to ice on many roads around North Texas. (Published Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019)

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.