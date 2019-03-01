More Freezing Drizzle Possible Friday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
More Freezing Drizzle Possible Friday Morning

It won't be a repeat of the Thursday morning traffic nightmare, but some areas north of DFW could see some ice this morning

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Some parts of North Texas may see freezing drizzle Friday morning as temperatures fall below freezing again.

    On Thursday, widespread freezing mist and drizzle led to a thin glazing of ice on many bridges and overpasses. While today won't be a repeat of yesterday, a low potential for hazardous travel remains for areas to the north and northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

    Though Friday marks the first day of March, NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston says winter won't be leaving without a fight. The current forecast has highs in the 30s and 40s by Sunday and lows dipping into the 20s next week.

    Slick Roads Cause Big Problems in North TexasSlick Roads Cause Big Problems in North Texas

    Dozens of crashes were reported in Dallas County Thursday morning as freezing drizzle led to ice on many roads around North Texas.
    (Published Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019)

