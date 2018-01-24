More Employees Are Job Hopping: Survey

The job market may be red hot, but there is an increase in employees giving their bosses the cold shoulder. (Published 3 minutes ago)

The job market may be red hot, but there is an increase in employees giving their bosses the cold shoulder.

According to Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, more employees are quitting their jobs.

The reason so many people decided to "job hop" in 2017 boils down to options. The latest JOLTS report reveals there were 5.9 million job openings on the last day of November of 2017.

In North Texas, job growth continues to climb.

Couple Finds WWII Dog Tags in Backyard

A Virginia couple turned to social media for help on finding the family of a World War II veteran whose dog tag they found in their backyard. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018)

"It's a 'job seeker market' and employers now are dealing with retention," said Amber Gosser, who works in the business sector of Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County. "We're seeing turnover across all industries. It's not just one. In health care, manufacturing, to hospitality and construction. They're constantly having to deal with turnover because people have options."

The Texas State Auditor's Office released their annual report on Employee Turnover. In Texas, on average for state jobs, the turnover rate jumped to 18.6 percent in 2017. In North Texas, turnovers almost hit 22 percent. In the report, employees cite a list of reasons for leaving their jobs, including higher wages, in search of positive workplace morale and better benefits.

"Job wages are competitive right now," explained Gosser. "The younger generation has a higher expectation for what they should make. However, their expectation may not be realistic. We are working with companies and they are wondering what rate am going to have to pay."

She added that some larger employers are adding amenities such as a medical clinic, on-site day care and wellness programs instead of paying higher wages.