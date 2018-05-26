More Drivers Hit the Road for Memorial Day Weekend, Despite Rising Gas Prices - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
More Drivers Hit the Road for Memorial Day Weekend, Despite Rising Gas Prices

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 2 hours ago

    In North Texas, the average cost of regular gas is nearly $2.80, about 60 cents higher than last summer, Saturday, May 26, 2018.

    Millions of drivers are hitting the road this year for Memorial Day, most of them by car.

    Triple A predicts 3.2 million Texans to travel this weekend.

    However, this year they’re going to have to pay more to make it to their destination.

    Gas prices continue to spike both nationally and locally.

    The national average cost for regular-leaded gas is close to $3 a gallon.

    In North Texas it’s nearly $2.80, about 60 cents higher than last summer.

    "That's definitely going to have an impact on people's wallets as they head out for Memorial Day," said Daniel Armbruster, with AAA.

    Many drivers NBC 5 spoke with were headed out of town to places like Austin and Houston.

    "It's a little bit of a gut check, because prices are really really high right now," said Jaime Vazquez, driving with his family to Galveston.

    Gas prices are up primarily due to expensive crude oil, higher gasoline demand, and a shrinking global supply.

    But even with prices climbing, AAA said there’s more people hitting the road this year than last year.

    “The primary reason for that is we have a strong economy, and people feel they have that extra income to travel,” Armbruster said.

    He said the best way for drivers to save on gas is to avoid quick starts and stops, make sure to lighten the load in your trunk, and make sure your tires are properly inflated.

