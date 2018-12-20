More DWI Patrols Expected Ahead of the Busy Holiday Season

'Tis the season to not drink and drive. Actually, every season is the season to not drink and drive but Garland police is doubling down this holiday to encourage everyone to be conscientious during this busy travel time.

DWI (drinking while intoxicated) patrols will increase beginning Friday, December 21 and will continue on until Saturday, January 5, 2019.

The increased presence of officers will be funded by TxDOT’s Impaired Driver Mobilization project and targets DWI along with driving under the influence by minors.

Patrols will be active during the night time hours and will be utilizing both marked an unmarked police cars.

If drivers refuse a breathalyzer test or a blood test, officers will apply for blood search warrants for those who have been arrested for DWI related offenses.

Convicted first-time DWI offenders can pay a fine of up to $2,000, lose their driver’s license for up to a year and serve 180 days in jail. That’s not exactly the best way to spend the holidays.

On top of the fines, DWI conviction costs can add up to more than $17,000 for bail, legal fees, court appearances, court-ordered classes, vehicle insurance increases and other expenses.

According to the Garland Police Department, someone is hurt or killed in a vehicular crash involving alcohol approximately every 20 minutes in Texas. In 2017, there were 944 alcohol related fatality crashed on Texas Highways.

So don’t drink and drive, not just during the busy holiday travel season, but in any season.